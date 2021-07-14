FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get 12 months of Tello Unlimited talk/text incl. 1GB LTE data/month for $79 (Reg. $120)

-
Reg. $120 $79

Already own a smartphone you like? You probably don’t need a big wireless service contract. With the Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan, you can get unlimited talk and text plus 1GB/month of LTE data — and it’s now just $79 (Reg. $120) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Paying $50 per month for wireless service makes some sense if you upgrade your phone every year. But if you’re not always desperate for the latest technology, you could save a lot of money by switching to prepaid.

Rated at 4.6 stars, Tello offers unbeatable value on prepaid service. With the Economy plan, you can talk and text as much as you want. That includes contacting friends and family in more than 60 countries around the world.

To get started, you simply insert the provided free SIM into your current phone. It works with most makes and models, and modern devices can take advantage of 4G and 5G data. If you use an older cell phone or you go over your allowance, you can still use 2G data.

With this prepaid plan, there is no contract. That means no activation fee or early termination fee, and you can move whenever you want. Tello also offers strong coast-to-coast coverage, and excellent customer service. 

You can get your prepaid plan and free SIM today for just $79. After you order, simply stay on the plan for 12 months to keep this amazing offer!

