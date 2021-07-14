Save $100 on Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC wireless headphones at low of $150

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite 85h ANC Wireless Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250, this massive $100 dip is a match for the all-time low which we tracked late last year. Jabra’s smart ANC headphones feature an internal 8-microhphone array – six of which are used for calling. The rest, however, pull in the sounds of your environment to alter and balance your audio in real time, tblocking the rest of the world out while you’re listening to your favorite playlists and podcats. And with 40mm drivers backing the audio, you can enjoy “a distinctly sharper music experience” with up to 36-hours of battery life per charge. Plus, each set comes with built-in Alexa, alongside compatibility for both Assistant and Siri. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 900 customers. Find more below.

Though if you find yourself needing to make routine calls for work, the Jabra Evolve 80 MS Teams headset includes a noise-cancelling external mic and Jabra’s unique ANC features. It’s at a new low of $202 right now, down from the usual $300 or so. They offer a wide range of compatibility, alongside a dedicated busylight to let others know when you’re on-call, and a cushy over-ear fit for comfort even during longer shifts. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 customers.

Of course, in terms of quality, there’s really no beating the new AirPods Max. Backed by Apple’s H1 chip, these cans bring ANC to a new level with Spatial Audio. Right now you can score these at an Amazon all-time low of $472, but if that’s a bit outside your budget, our headphones guide gets updated with more affordable options every day.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

