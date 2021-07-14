Load up on summer reads from $3 in today’s eBook Gold Box sale with up to 80% in savings

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off a selection of Kindle eBooks for your summer reading pleasure. All of the titles in today’s sale are digital and will be delivered to your Kindle library upon purchase. The deals start from $2.99 with up to 80% in savings, making now a great time to fill up that library of yours with some new content for lazy summer reads by the pool, at the beach, or out in the yard. You’ll find titles spanning just every genre out there from fantasy, how-to’s, and science fiction to mysteries, thrillers, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look and some top picks.

Gold Box eBook Deals:

While we are talking Kindles, you’ll most definitely want to browse through our 2021 Amazon eReader buying guide for more details on the entire lineup. Just be sure to check out Amazon’s new Kindle Vella and Reading Sidekick program that handles story time with the kids. Dive into our ongoing deals on its kids’ edition Fire HD tablets and Kindle devices right here as well.

Then go score your Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies and check out our July 2021 summer reading list.

More on Shantaram:

So begins this epic, mesmerizing first novel by Gregory David Roberts, set in the underworld of contemporary Bombay. Shantaram is narrated by Lin, an escaped convict with a false passport who flees maximum security prison in Australia for the teeming streets of a city where he can disappear. Accompanied by his guide and faithful friend, Prabaker, the two enter Bombay’s hidden society of beggars and gangsters, prostitutes and holy men, soldiers and actors, and Indians and exiles from other countries, who seek in this remarkable place what they cannot find elsewhere.

