ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal + selfie stick returns to Amazon low at just $30

-
Amazon low $30

VisionMagic (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ZHIYUN Smooth-X 2-Axis Smartphone Gimbal in white for $29.99 shipped. Simply use the code 257DEOVG at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $40 going rate right now, and originally retailing for $60, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1.50 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. The Smooth-X gimbal does double-duty in your camera bag. Firstly, it functions as a standard smartphone gimbal that allows you to capture stable video while walking, running, or even riding in a car. It also works as a stabilized selfie stick to take photos or videos of yourself and family, which is a really cool feature. Not sure whether it’s right for you? Our hands-on review will help you make the best decision. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Head below for more.

Wanting to take selfies, but find that a full-on gimbal would be a bit much? This selfie stick is just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. One of the best features with this selfie stick is that it has a Bluetooth shutter button, which allows you to easily capture a photo while the arm is extended. However, for a higher-end experience, consider picking up the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 from $79.

Need a new phone? Well, Google’s Pixel 3 is a great choice while it’s on sale for $90. It’s in certified refurbished condition and ships with a 90-day warranty to give you some peace of mind. The Pixel 3 includes 128GB of internal storage and is factory unlocked so you’ll be able to use it on just about any carrier.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-X Smartphone Gimbal features:

  • With innovative power of a phone stabilizer, Smooth-X is a 246g lightweight selfie stick which help you take beauty and steady selfie moment or Tik Tok videos smoothly like a movie/film.
  • An extendable body of 10.2 inches maximum length with durable aluminum rod is great for group selfie. Foldable design makes Smooth-X a portable and travel pocket size selfie stick gimbal.
  • Easily and wirelessly switch between portrait and landscape mode by double clicking “M” button on Smooth-X. Start recording your IG story or Tik Tok videos, vlogging and YouTube live streaming in your unique style.

