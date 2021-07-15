FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s TV show box set sale is joined by Shark Week specials starting at $3

After launching a new $10 movie sale earlier in the week, Apple is back with a new batch of TV show price cuts via its iTunes storefront today. With a selection of box sets on sale to expand the digital library or kickstart your next binging session, there are popular docuseries, dramas, comedies, and more included like everything from Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to Friday Night Lights, Gossip Girl, and more. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple launches TV show box set sale

Throughout today’s collection of price cuts, everything is down from the usual up to $100 price tags and matching our previous mentions for the all-time low or marking new best prices of the year. Here are some of our favorites.

Alongside all of the complete box sets on sale, Apple is also celebrating Shark Week with a collection of specials on sale. Ranging from some informative shows to more humorous takes on the action centered around the fearsome predator of the ocean, you’ll want to check out all of the drops below.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of movies that went on sale earlier in the week. With highlights like Minari, Into the Spider-Verse, and more, you’ll also find the week’s $1 HD rental.

