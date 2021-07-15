FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Folks, Depello, Titan Quest, and more

It is now time for all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Joining this morning’s price drops on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac at $130 off and this all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, we have some notable price drops on games and apps today. This morning’s highlights include titles like Hidden Folks, Depello, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, Human Resource Machine, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dato: $3 (Reg. $7)

Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 21 from $38, New Super Mario Bros. U $43, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Intruder Escape: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FabFilter Pro-Q 3: $22 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: FabFilter Saturn 2: $20 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $60 (Reg. $90)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Hidden Folks:

Game of the Year (2017) on the App Store! Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

