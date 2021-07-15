Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes extra 30% off over 250 styles: Sandals, dress shoes, more

The Clarks Summer Clearance Event takes extra 30% off with over 250 new styles added. During this sale you can find deals on dress shoes, sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Polish your everyday look with the men’s Clarksdale Gobi Beeswax Leather Boots that are currently marked down to $70, which is $100 off the original rate. This style pairs perfectly with jeans or dress pants alike and can be worn throughout any season. It also has elastic sides to make it easy to pull on and they’re cushioned as well to promote comfort. It also comes in three color options too. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Clarks customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will want to check out the adidas Back to School Sale that’s offering backpacks and lunch bags under $50.

