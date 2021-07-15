FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP Factory's End of Season Clearance takes up to 75% off + extra 30% off with deals from $5

GAP Factory End of Season Clearance Event takes up to 75% off hundreds of styles and an extra 30% off when you apply promo code GFPLUS at checkout. This is a great way to score basics in your wardorbe with prices starting at just $5. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the GAPFIT Performance Half-Zip T-Shirt. This style is currently marked down to just $11 and originally sold for $50. This pullover is great for your golf game or hiking adventures with stretch-infused fabric that’s sweat-wicking. It’s also lightweight, breathable, and nice for layering as well. This style also pairs nicely with joggers, shorts, jeans, chino pants and more. Plus, you can choose from four color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals from just $9 and an extra 50% off thousands of styles.

