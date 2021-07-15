FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lamicall’s #1 best-selling bike phone holder plunges 48% to new low at $8.33, more

Lamicall (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bike Phone Mount for $8.33 with free shipping for Prime members of in orders over $25. Typically selling for the $16 list price, all you have to do is apply code STANDBM5 at checkout and you’ll slash 48% off, marking a new Amazon all-time low at $6 under our previous mention. This shockproof mount is designed to hold phones between 4.7- and 6.8-inches securely, so it’s ready for any of the latest iPhones, as well as some older models, Galaxy handsets, and more. Your phone snaps in and out for easy one-handed maneuvering, with a security lock on the back. Perfect for navigation, playing music, or even livestreaming and calls when done responsibly. Over 16,000 bikers have left this #1 best-seller a 4.6/5 star rating. See more options below.

Runners can get in on the action too with some solid savings on the E Tronic Edge phone armband. It’s down to $8.47 after you clip the on-page coupon, which takes an extra 15% off the already discounted price, marking a new Amazon low at 35% off. Using this armband couldn’t be simpler – just pop your phone into the zippered sleeve, pop in your headphones, and you’re set. Perfect for runners, the fabric wears like a compression sleeve, so it “flexes with you” rather than adding clunky weight to your workouts. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 athletes.

Head over to our smartphone accessories roundup for even more gear and gadgets. We gather up the best deals around the web on everything from cases and chargers, to wireless earbuds and more. And with pricing starting at just $3, it’s always worth a look to see what could help you take it easy on your next outing.

More on Lamicall’s bike phone mount:

A special shape of this motorcycle phone holder grips each corner of your phone tightly. It ensures the safety of your cell phone attached to the bike handlebar even on a bumpy road. This adjustable bike phone mount comes with silicone pads that keep your phone from scratches and vibration. The motorcycle phone mount holds your phone perfectly when cycling. This one hand operation bike phone mount is easy to install without tool. The extra 4 silicone pads make your phone fit better with handlebar, can add or remove the silicone pad according to the diameter of handlebar.

