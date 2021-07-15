FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Learn more about your doggo with this quick and easy DNA Test, now $50 (Reg. $79)

-
Reg. $79 $50

Like humans, every dog has a unique genetic code. With the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test, you can reveal fascinating insights about your four-legged friend — from their family tree to possible health conditions. Right now, you can get the test for just $50 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

You can think of DNA as nature’s instruction manual. This assembly guide is passed from one generation to the next in every living species. Dogs are no exception. By sequencing the DNA of your pet, scientists can reveal a wealth of interesting information. This test from DNA My Dog makes it easy to access the technology. 

The kit includes a sterile swab, which you can use to take a sample from the inside of your dog’s cheek. This task takes just a couple of seconds, and your dog won’t mind a bit. You then send the swab to DNA My Dog, where experts will analyze the sample. 

In under two weeks, you will receive an extensive report that shows you the exact mix of breeds in your pet’s family tree. It also looks at personality traits you might have missed, and common health problems associated with your dog’s heritage. 

Many owners, like Ian Brock, have left great reviews on this kit: “Learned so much about our rescue. Thought she was a Lab. She is a Boxer/Golden Retriever mix plus two other breeds. How can you beat that?”

Order today for just $50 to get this amazing DNA test at 36% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

These 3-headed solar floodlights can cover a lot of gro...
Belkin unleashes two new Always-On Laptop Sleeves for M...
simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser now $50 (Reg. $60...
Review: Elgato Facecam steps into the light as its firs...
Bring this aluminum swiveling MacBook stand to your wor...
Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Crying...
Slice’n’dice up to 37% off Cuisinart’...
Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at new all-time low o...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon will now ship a COVID-19 test right to your door, no prescription required

Learn More
40% off

Load up on dog food and treats from $3.50 with up to 40% off Amazon’s Wag brand

$3.50+ Learn More
Save 48%

These 3-headed solar floodlights can cover a lot of ground for less than $10 a piece (Save 48%)

$19.50 Learn More

Belkin unleashes two new Always-On Laptop Sleeves for MacBook, Chromebook, more

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $60

simplehuman touch-free soap dispenser now $50 (Reg. $60) + more up to 20% off

$50 Learn More
Review

Review: Elgato Facecam steps into the light as its first webcam [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $40

Bring this aluminum swiveling MacBook stand to your workstation at $26 (Save 35%)

$26 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Crying Suns, Human Resource Machine, more

FREE+ Learn More