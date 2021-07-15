Bring LEGO’s 1,100-piece Baby Yoda to your collection at a new low of $65, more from $12

Earlier today we saw the UCS Republic Gunship officially announced, and now Amazon is getting in on the celebration of the massive LEGO set by discounting a selection of other Star Wars creations. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the LEGO Star Wars The Child set (aka Grogu) for $64.99. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is still marking one of the first price cuts we’ve seen of any kind, saves you just under 20%, and marks a new all-time low. Stacking up to 1,073 pieces, this set measures up to over 7-inches tall to assemble the galaxy’s most beloved Jedi in training, Grogu. Complete with posable ears and a knob from the Razer Crest, this set is a must-have for fans of The Mandalorian. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then be sure to head below for more from $12.

But then don’t forget to go check to the massive new UCS Republic Gunship. Star Wars fans like myself have been waiting on this one to launch for over a year now, and the day has finally come to get a look at the nearly 3,300-piece model arriving next month. Until then, go read up on all of the details of the new Mandalorian-themed Advent Calendar and all of the other Star Wars kits launching through the end of the year.

LEGO Star Wars The Child features:

Turn the cuteness factor up to the max with this LEGO Star Wars The Child (75318) build-and-display model. Authentic details of this popular character, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth for different expressions, plus the Child’s favorite toy – a gearshift knob (element included) – for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

