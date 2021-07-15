Race like a pro with Logitech’s G920 Xbox wheel and pedal set for $235 (Save $115)

Dell is now offering the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel with Pedals for Xbox One at $234.99 shipped. This has been going for around $350 as of late, though currently marked down to $250 direct while Amazon comes close to matching our lead deal at $3.50 away from the all-time low. Designed to immerse you in the action of your faovirte Xbox One and PC racing games, the G920 system combines a dual-motor racing wheel with three responsive pedals. The internal motors work to simulate the force and feel of actual driving. And the hand-stiched leather exterior gives it a gorgeous feel and look as well. You’ll also find a d-pad and Xbox buttons crafted seamlessly into the design, because at the end of the day, the G920 is here to help you dominate your virtual races from the comfort of your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

More of PlayStation fan? You can score the PS5/PS4 compatible model for just $1 extra. It’s currently a #1 best-seller on Amazon, but working your way down that list will also reveal some budget-friendly options to take for a test drive. Our favorite ranks at the #2 spot, with compatibility for Xbox, PS4, and PC at only $95. It also offers dual-motor simulation with helical gearing to give you that immersive racing feel. You won’t find any pedals on this one, but for less than half of what our lead deal would run you, it’s a great way to dip your toe in the water before investing in a more comprehensive setup.

No matter the rig you’re working with, you can find all kinds of innovative ways to improve in our best PC gaming deals guide. Just today we saw some exciting savings on the latest monitors from GIGABYTE, AOC, and more starting at $116. Though if it’s a total overhaul you’re after, check out these ABS gamign desktops up to $500 off.

More on the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel:

Works on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC – Driving force is designed for the latest racing game titles for your Xbox Series X or Xbox One console. Add driving force to your controller selection and you may never want to race with a regular controller again. G920 driving force pro also works on PC with select titles

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!