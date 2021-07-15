Today only, Newegg discounts ABS gaming desktops with up to RTX 3070 from $1,170

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from its $2,100 list price, our last mention of an RTX 3070 desktop was $1,800 with a Ryzen 7 and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked. You’ll find more than enough power here to play just about any game at 1440p 120Hz. With 8GB of VRAM and support for NVIDIA DLSS, this desktop is the perfect gaming computer whether you’re upgrading or just getting started. Of course, you’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM as well as 1TB of NVMe storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Newegg is also offering the ABS Master Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 2060 for $1,169.99 shipped. Normally $1,250, this is the perfect entry-level desktop for those just getting started in PC gaming. Sure, it won’t play 1440p 120Hz, but it’ll handle 1080p 60Hz in most games, pushing others up to 120Hz with ease. It also comes with half the storage space, though you can easily upgrade that down the road. In all, this is a desktop to heavily consider if you’re wanting dip your feet into the world of PC gaming. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Newegg.

Do you prefer custom built desktops? Newegg recently launched a $99 PC building service. Essentially, you pick out the parts, they assemble and test, and then the computer shows up at your door. Using this service also grants exclusive access to graphics card stock from various venders, allowing you to sidestep shortages and scaping. Learn more here.

More on the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop:

Delivering your every gaming wish with this ABS Gladiator Gaming PC. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, this PC enables you to breeze through multimedia entertainment and multitasking, while the GeForce RTX 3070-GPU based graphics card runs latest titles with amazing smooth visuals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!