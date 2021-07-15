FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, Newegg discounts ABS gaming desktops with up to RTX 3070 from $1,170

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNeweggABS
Game now From $1,170

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from its $2,100 list price, our last mention of an RTX 3070 desktop was $1,800 with a Ryzen 7 and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked. You’ll find more than enough power here to play just about any game at 1440p 120Hz. With 8GB of VRAM and support for NVIDIA DLSS, this desktop is the perfect gaming computer whether you’re upgrading or just getting started. Of course, you’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM as well as 1TB of NVMe storage. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Newegg is also offering the ABS Master Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 2060 for $1,169.99 shipped. Normally $1,250, this is the perfect entry-level desktop for those just getting started in PC gaming. Sure, it won’t play 1440p 120Hz, but it’ll handle 1080p 60Hz in most games, pushing others up to 120Hz with ease. It also comes with half the storage space, though you can easily upgrade that down the road. In all, this is a desktop to heavily consider if you’re wanting dip your feet into the world of PC gaming. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Newegg.

Do you prefer custom built desktops? Newegg recently launched a $99 PC building service. Essentially, you pick out the parts, they assemble and test, and then the computer shows up at your door. Using this service also grants exclusive access to graphics card stock from various venders, allowing you to sidestep shortages and scaping. Learn more here.

More on the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop:

Delivering your every gaming wish with this ABS Gladiator Gaming PC. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, this PC enables you to breeze through multimedia entertainment and multitasking, while the GeForce RTX 3070-GPU based graphics card runs latest titles with amazing smooth visuals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Newegg

ABS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Four new monitors drop in price: GIGABYTE 32-inch, port...
YITAHOME Racing Style Massage Gaming Chair takes $145 p...
Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Ge...
Elgato HD60 S+ 4K60 Capture Card with HDR10 sees second...
Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in ...
Sting like a bee with Cooler Master’s MM710 honey...
Score a pair of Jamo S803 Dolby Atmos bookshelf speaker...
Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1,500+

Turn RTX on with Alienware’s RTX 3060 Aurora R12 desktop at $1,000 (Save $500+)

$1,000 Learn More
Reg. $262+

TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is now $200 Prime shipped (Up to $100 off) + more

$200 Learn More

Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration debuts a sunscreen and fashion line

Learn More
Reg. $59

Score the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at an all-time low of $50

$50 Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $45

Amazon will ship this navy office chair to your door for $36.50 (Reg. $45)

$36.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

New Amazon all-time low hits Rubbermaid’s oven-safe Glass Storage Set at $23.50

$23.50 Learn More
Save 80%

Save up to 80% on ESR AirTags case bundles: Leather, silicone, adhesive, more from $4

From $4 Learn More