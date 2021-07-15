FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Perfect fades await: this 13-piece barber kit is at a new low of $41 (Save 41%)

SUPRENT (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 13-piece Hair Trimmer Barber Kit for $40.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 30BJ3KTD at checkout. Doing so will shave, (ok, more than a shave,) a massive 41% off the usual $70 fare, marking a new all-time low. This professional kit comes with everything you need to master the home-haircut, beard sculpting, or start up your own lowkey barber shop from anywhere. You’ll find a cordless hair clipper with six guide combs alongside a 3-guide precision trimmer for clean edges and lineups as close as 1mm. Each one operates on a high-power motor with up to 300-minutes of continuous runtime. And rouding out the package, SUPRENT has also thrown in a classic barber’s robe and comb. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

To keep your trimmers operating smoothly, using just a fraction of your savings on this highly-rated bottle of trimming oil is probably a good bet. The oil helps prevent rust and keep your blades clean, accurate, and ready to shave for far longer than if you’d gone without. And at just $5 for a 4-ounce bottle, it’ll pay for itself in no time. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 33,000 reviews.

Then, head over to our home goods guide to see what else your savings will snag you. Just $13 is enough to score Amazon’s 73-piece screwdriver set at a new all-time low. Or you can add some extra lighting and protection to your home with these solar-powered floodlights for less than $10 a piece. Any deals we track for the kitchen, garage, closet, and much more find their way there, so it’s a great place to check for folks who are always looking to improve.

SUPRENT’s professional barber kit features:

Good fade clippers are essential to getting the perfect haircut. The best hair clippers allow men to blend barbershop-quality taper fades easily as well as achieve a variety of cuts and styles. So whether you’re a professional barber or a guy who wants to use a high-end product to cut a fade yourself, our hair clippers have you covered.

