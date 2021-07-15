FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tilly’s takes up to extra 50% off clearance items: Nike, adidas, Free People, more

-
Fashion
50% off from $10

Tillys takes up to an extra 50% off clearance items with top brands including adidas, Nike, The North Face, Quicksilver, Free People, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas X_PLR Sneakers that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $85. Both men and women alike can style these shoes are great for workouts. The material is lightweight, flexible to promote a natural stride, and they’re cushioned for added comfort. This style comes in a black and white coloring that’s classic and versatile to pair with almost any casual look. Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks from this sale below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

