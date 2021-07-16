23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit back to Prime Day pricing at $99 ($100 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit for $99 shipped. That’s 50% off the regular $199 price tag it fetches at Amazon, matching the Prime Day 2021 deal price, and the best we can find. If you missed out on the deal from last month’s festivities, now’s your chance to discover your royal bloodline. This kit provides over 150 reports all while screening for genetic connections across the globe as well as your overall ancestral composition. This kit also features details to discover “what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.” There are no additional hidden fees or lab costs here after your initial purchase and this is among the most popular options out there. Rated 4+ stars from over 26,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s deal not only saves you $100, but it is also now at the same price as the basic ancestry kit from 23andMe. For something even more affordable, consider the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit that drops down to $59 right now with the on-page coupon. Regularly $79, this kit carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,000 Amazon customers and has no hidden labs fees either.

Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices. Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences.

