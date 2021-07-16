FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s eufy Apple Health and Google Fit-ready smart scale drops to $27 with this code

Reg. $45 $27

The official Anker eufy Home Amazon store is offering its Bluetooth BMI Smart Scale for $26.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use code eufyscale at checkout to redeem the special price. Not to be confused with the slightly older Smart Scale P1 model, this one supports multi-device pairing and up to 20 different user profiles. From there you can expect it track 12 different body measurements including weight, body fat, BMI, and more all synced up with your favorite fitness platform including Apple Health and Google Fit. The companion app also allows users to “track and compare readings for comprehensive health insight.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, go with Anker’s older Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth model at $19 Prime shipped. This one provides much of the same feature set, but with fewer user profiles and more batteries to run it all. Nonetheless, it is still a great option today and will save you some cash over today’s feature offer. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 Amazon customers.  

Alongside our hands-on review of Anker’s new PowerConf C300 and our coverage of its expanded portable power station lineup, there are plenty more Anker deals where today’s scale came from. In fact, we are tracking a fresh batch of deals in its latest Amazon weekend sale from $16 including charging gear, projectors, earbuds, webcams, and much more right here

More on the Anker Smart Scale:

Smart Scale supports multiple device pairings, eliminating the need to connect and disconnect when changing users. For ultimate convenience, EufyLife syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit to store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for easy viewing. Note : Only your weight is displayed on the scale. For all other measurements, check the EufyLife app. Pairs with up to 20 accounts to seamlessly track multiple users—just log-on and weigh-in.

