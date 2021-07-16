FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest $10 or less weekend movie sale has Space Jam, Iron Giant, LEGO, more

The weekend has arrived and Apple is celebrating with its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of flicks marked down to $10 or less, with everything from Space Jam just in time for a rewatch ahead of your A New Legacy viewing, to other classics of the Iron Giant, Paddington, LEGO movies, and more. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale now live

With Space Jam: A New Legacy slamming into theaters today, Apple is celebrating the sequel’s release by discounting the original NBA and Looney Tunes crossover flick alongside plenty of other family-friendly titles. Down to $10, the original Space Jam is matching its best price of the year and down from the usual $15 going rate. With plenty of time left to catch up on the Tune Squad and MonStars, this is a great chance to bring the classic to your library. But you’ll also find another collection of movies down below, too.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of movies that went on sale earlier in the week. With highlights like Minari, Into the Spider-Verse, and more, you’ll also find the week’s $1 HD rental.

