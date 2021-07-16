Char-Broil’s 3-burner gas grill is perfect for backyard cookouts at a low of $200 (Save $114)

Woot is offering Amazon Prime members the Char-Broil Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Gas Grill for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $314 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to pick up a new grill for summer BBQs, this is a great option. It features three main burners with an additional off to the side. With 450-square inches of cooking space, you can prep enough food to feed the entire family. The grates are durable, rust-resistant, and easy-to-clean thanks to being porcelain-coated. Plus, the push-to-start ignition makes turning this grill on a breeze. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds of at-home grill masters.

Another must when grilling is an instant read thermometer. This one from ThermoPro is a fantastic choice. It’s $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. Once inserted, you’ll see the temperature of whatever you’re cooking in seconds, helping you to know the exact moment to pull it off the grill before it gets overcooked.

Is your backyard ready for BBQing? Well, we’ve got a roundup of the best tools and accessories for your setup. Ranging from what grill to use, recommended tools, and even our favorite connected thermometer, we’ll help you get set up properly for a quality cookout this summer.

More on the Char-Broil Gas Grill:

Exclusive stainless steel finish for increased style and durability

TRU-Infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks juicier food

450-square-inches of primary cooking space is great for most cookouts

Porcelain-coated grates are durable, rust-resistant and easy-to-clean

Reliable push-to-start electronic ignition and swing-a-way warming rack for added versatility

