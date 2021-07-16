HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset hits new low at $20 for a budget-friendly upgrade

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Thanks to a 3.5mm cable, this headset is compatible with everything from smartphones to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and even the upcoming Steam Deck. It’s “optimized for comfort and convenience” with a built-in mic and quality cushions. The closed back design of these headphones also deliver on passive noise isolation, helping you to stay more focused on the game in front of you when distractions are around you. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you already have a headset, check out this RGB gaming mouse that’s on Amazon for just $13. It’s designed with eight programmable buttons, five DPI levels, and seven RGB backlight modes. While it’s wired, it’s a great upgrade if you’re still using an older mouse for gaming. The programmable buttons can be customized for whatever game you play, which is something that I find crucial when jumping into online titles.

Don’t forget about the monitor deals that we found earlier today. Right now, the Samsung 49-inch G9 UltraWide is $700 off, falling to just $1,000. There are other certified refurbished displays on sale in our roundup from $140, should that be too expensive for your setup.

More on the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core:

The product is compatible with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Optimized for comfort and convenience. Circumaural closed back type

Two-year warranty and free tech support

PC and Laptop compatibility may require a 4-pole Y-Splitter (Not Included)

Headset connection is 3.5 millimeter plug 4 pole. Cable length is 51.18 inch headset

