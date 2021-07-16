eero 6 returns to all-time low at $181 to blanket your home in Wi-Fi 6 coverage

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router and two Range Extender system at $181 shipped. Also available direct. With a $279 list price, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before this past Prime Day. Delivering coverage for up to 5,000-square feet with Wi-Fi speeds as fast as 500Mb/s, this mesh network will handle your entire home’s wireless and wired networking. It supports over 75 devices, connects to Alexa, and even has HomeKit compatibility. Set up happens in “minutes,” and as a long-time eero user, the app is quite easy to use. Plus, you can add or change out hardware as time goes on within the eero ecosystem for a versatile kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our other coverage.

If you’re not swayed by Wi-Fi 6 technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save you some cash. This model sports wireless speeds of up to 1.75Gbps and comes in at only $58 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

You’ll want to check out the other Wi-Fi 6-enabled deals that we’re tracking right now as well. Apple’s iPad Air packs Wi-Fi 6 and is down to $639 right now, which is a $110 discount from its normal going rate. While not Wi-Fi 6, Apple’s iPhone 11 is also on sale today starting at $460 at Woot. Of course, you’ll want to hit up both our networking and Apple guides for more discounts as we find them.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

