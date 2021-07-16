Hunter’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling boots, outerwear, more

The Hunter Summer Sale takes up to 50% off off all-weather boots, outerwear, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Make a splash with the Refined Gloss Slim Fit Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $75 and originally sold for $150. These boots are completely waterproof and the slimmer design is highly flattering. The rubber outsole promotes traction and they also have a felt lining that gives you warmth. This style is great for running errands in the rain, hiking, and much more. The elastic sides make them easy to pull on or off and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars from happy Hunter customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hunter. You will want to check out the adidas Back to School Sale that’s offering backpacks and lunch bags under $50.

