Official Halo Encyclopedia and art books start from $36 ahead of Infinite’s launch (24% off)

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the official Halo Encyclopedia hardcover book for $38.09 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a 24% price drop from the MSRP and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Covered under the Amazon “Pre-order Price Guarantee,” you’ll be charged the lowest price between now and the March 2022 release date anyway. A must-have for Halo fans, this book is a collaboration between Microsoft, 343 Industries, and Dark Horse with 420+ pages of Halo lore, imagery, and much more. “Spanning over a hundred millennia…the Halo Encyclopedia captures two decades of storytelling with…never-before-seen art and the most detailed exploration of the universe.” Ratings are light here but Dark Horse publishes loads of top-notch collectible gaming books. More details below.

We should also mention that pre-orders on the The Art of Halo Infinite hardcover book are currently available at $35.99 shipped, down from the regular $40 price tag and with the same Amazon “Pre-order Price Guarantee.” This one focuses on this year’s new entry in the series and makes for another great collector’s item to celebrate Infinite’s launch. “Join us as we take you from concept to launch inside the artwork of the most ambitious Halo game to date.”

For something more affordable you can secure right now, take a look at the Halo Mythos: A Guide to the Story of Halo. This hardcover book comes in at $25 Prime shipped and caries solid ratings from hundreds at Amazon. “This official, comprehensive, authoritative guide to the Halo universe, written in collaboration with 343 Industries, the developers of the “Halo” franchise, marks the first time that a book incorporates the entirety of the “Halo” canon, including the games, books, comics, live-action and animated entertainment, and more.”

For the latest look at Halo Infinite, dive into our E3 2021 coverage right here and then go browse through all of today’s best game deals.

More on the Halo Encyclopedia:

The universe of Halo is remarkably vast in scale and astonishingly elaborate in detail, telling rich stories filled with bold characters, breathtaking worlds, and thrilling conflicts. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Halo, Dark Horse and 343 Industries have teamed up to deliver the most definitive guide to the universe thus far.

