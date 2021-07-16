Get into aerial photography with today’s folding quadcopter Gold Box from $264 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ruko (96% positive all-time feedback from 1,500+) via Amazon is currently offering its F11Gim Folding Quadcopter for $319.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low. This folding quadcopter is a great option for getting into aerial photography for the first time without breaking the bank. It packs a 4K camera for capturing photos and videos from the sky, as well as a 56-minute flight time, GPS features, and the ability to view a live feed on your iPhone in real time. Alongside the included remote, there’s also a pair of batteries and charger to complete the package. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another notable offer today is the Ruko F11 Pro Quadcopter at $263.99. Normally fetching $330, you’re looking at a new all-time low and a more affordable way to take flight compared to the lead deal. It delivers a similar folding design, but with only 2.9K recording and a 30-minute flight time. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 5,700 customers.

Regardless of which drone you pick up today, use some of your savings to grab 512GB of PNY microSD card storage at an all-time low. Having dropped to $54, you can currently lock-in a notable 33% discount. This will give you plenty of space to store all of those aerial photos and videos.

Ruko F11Gim Folding Quadcopter features:

The 4K camera with 2-Axis gimbal stabilization plus the EIS (Electric Image Stabilization) technology reduce blurriness at the maximum, provides you incredible clear and stable video and picture quality; pictures are taken with 4K(3840 x 2160); Videos recorded with 4K@30fps; besides, camera zoom function can provide you more detail. The package came with two intelligent batteries, each can provide a max 28mins and total up to 56mins flight time; 5G FPV transmission distance can achieve 1900-3900ft; remote control range is as long as 4900ft.

