Spigen’s popular S350 Apple Watch Charging Stand adheres to your nightstand for $11

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its S350 Apple Watch Charging Stand for $10.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, like you’ll pay for other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to the best price of the year and a notable discount on this well-reviewed offering. Comprised of silicone, this simple yet functional dock lets you turn an existing Apple Watch charging puck into a more nightstand-friendly offering. Its main benefit is support for Nightstand mode for making the most out of your wearable while it charges up overnight, but also adheres to its surface for keeping everything in place. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save a few dollars by going with the elago W2 stand at $9 instead. This one will still let you take advantage of Nightstand mode and has a similar design for passing through Apple’s charging puck, but isn’t quite as sturdy as the lead deal and won’t adhere to your nightstand. Though it does come in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 22,000 customers.

But if you’re after a truly unqiue way to refuel your Apple Watch on a nightstand, the fittingly-named NightWatch accessory is certainly worth a look. Arriving with a novel design that amplifies your wearable’s display, it lets you take advantage of Nightstand mode while making squinting at the more compact display overnight a thing of the past. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

Spigen S350 Apple Watch Charging Stand features:

Compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode [watchOS 2]. Apple Watch Charger Stand compatible with the official Apple Watch Charger ONLY. Easily place and charge your watch with the strap open or closed. Apple Watch Stand Compatible with Apple Watch 44mm/40mm Series 6/SE/5/4 and 42mm/38mm Series 3/2/1 / Some bulky Apple Watch case may not be compatible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

