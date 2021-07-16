FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Make your own tortillas at home with this $10 aluminum press at Amazon (New low, Reg. $15)

-
Amazon low $10

Amazon is offering the Imusa 8-inch Aluminum Tortilla Press for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $15 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you want to make tortillas at home, this is a must-have tool. They’re honestly not that hard to make, and the process can be quite fun. My wife and I have done it a few times and it’s always a great end result. The taste is way better than store-bought, and it’s just fun to do. This press makes the task of flattening your tortillas and making them uniform nice and easy. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

A quick look at Amazon’s best-seller page will show just how great today’s deal really is. Most tortilla presses go for $15 or more, and even things like a tortilla keeper/warmer is over $10 at Amazon right now. However, you can pick up this rolling pin for $8 and achieve a similar result. It’s not quite as easy and things won’t be nearly as uniform overall, so that’s something to keep in mind when you opt for a rolling pin instead of a press.

For other kitchen gear, you’ll want to give this post a look. It features the 10-piece Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set at $60, which saves up to $140. You’ll be able to cook tortillas in the pan included and the other tools make it a great value if you’re in need of new cookware.

More on the Imusa Tortilla Press:

  • 8-in. press surface
  • Made of aluminum
  • Traditional press with excellent leverage
  • Great for large quantities
  • Easy to use – just insert dough and press just once

