Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) falls to $300, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm PRODUCT(RED) for $299.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $399 and on sale for $319 at Amazon right now, today’s deal marks the best available, though we have seen it go for as low as $249 in the past.

Apple Watch Series 6 is the company’s latest flagship wearable, offering up a plethora of fitness tracking features and much more. There’s an integrated blood/oxygen sensor, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and much more. You’ll also find that there’s an even brighter always-on display and the new U1 chip in tow. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Today’s deal ships with a PRODUCT(RED) Watch as well as band. But, if the band isn’t quite what you’re looking for, then check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to spruce up your new wearable. While Apple’s in-house Watch bands can sometimes be quite expensive, third-party alternatives are a fantastic choice if you’re on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget that Verizon Wireless is currently offering BOGO 50% off Apple Watch Series 6/SE. Just know that you’ll have to activate the wearable on the carrier and pay monthly for it. But, it’s a great way to save even more if you’re in the market for picking up two Apple Watch units. Head on over to our coverage for more details.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

