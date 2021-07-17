FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Jump + splash around with Sunny & Fun inflatable water slides/bounce houses from $240

-
AmazonHome GoodsSunny & Fun
Save now From $240

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of inflatable slides and bounce houses from $240 shipped. Our favorite is the Sunny & Fun Deluxe Inflatable Water Slide Park for $239.99 shipped. Down from its $300 normal going rate, today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked previously by $10. Summer is in full swing right now, which makes now a great time to head outside and play. This inflatable has a climbing wall, water slide, and splash down pool that gives you a variety of water activities for hours of fun this summer. Inflation is both “speedy and convenient” thanks to the included air pump and it “blows up in minutes.” Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here then head below for more.

You’ll want to use a portion of today’s savings to pick up a massive tarp that can go under the water slides and other inflatables offered here today. This one spans 16 by 20 feet and is just $24 at Amazon, making it a great buy. It’s also multi-purpose as when you don’t have the inflatables, well, inflated, you can use the tarp for anything else you need.

Further upgrade your outdoor space by picking up this 96-foot weatherproof LED strip for $48. This is a massive discount of 40% from its normal going rate and sets a nice ambiance on your porch or patio. Also, don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide for other great upgrades to shop.

More on the Sunny & Fun Inflatable Water Slide Park:

  • DELUXE INFLATABLE WATER PARK – 6.3 x 15 x 7.3 Feet – An Inflated List of Features Delivers Hours of Wet, Outdoor Fun; Bouncy Playset is Ideal for At-Home Entertainment & Recreation
  • 3 FUN FEATURES – Climbing Wall, Water Slide & Small Splash Down Pool Provide a Variety of Watery Activities; Keeps Multiple Kids Entertained at Same Time
  • QUICK, EFFORTLESS SET UP – Inflation is Speedy & Convenient with the Included Air Pump; Blows Up in Minutes with Electric Blower Then Stores in Matching Carrying Case After Use
  • PREMIUM, HEAVY-DUTY NYLON – Crafted of Durable, Puncture-Resistant Synthetic Fabric; Reinforced Stitching Provides Maximum Strength for Years of Happy Bouncing
  • BRING THE PARTY HOME – Save Time & Money by Splashing in Your Own Backyard Instead of the Pool or Beach; Perfect for Birthdays, Parties & Everyday Summer Fun

