RYOBI 42-in. electric riding mower $400 off, more lawn gear + portable power stations from $65

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of outdoor power tools and accessories priced from $65 shipped. Our favorite discount is the RYOBI 42-inch 75Ah Battery-powered Zero Turn Lawn Mower for $3,599 shipped. Upgrade to the 100Wh Bagging Equipped Model at $4,148 shipped. This is a $400 discount from its normal going rate and matches our last mention. If you’re still using a walk-behind electric mower, or maybe a gas-powered ride-on, it’s time to upgrade. RYOBI’s riding mower features the ability to handle up to 3-acres on a single charge of the battery, meaning you’ll never have to worry about oil or gas again, even on larger properties. Rated 4.3/5 stars. This is far from the only discount that Home Depot is offering today, as well, so head on over to this landing page to view more deals from $65. Home Depot is also discounting a selection of portable power stations and solar accessories priced from $239, which we’ll take a closer look at below.

Like mentioned above, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of portable power stations and solar accessories from $239 shipped. Our favorite is the Jackery 500W Portable Power Station with 100W Solar Panel for $769. For comparison, this saves $50 from its normal going rate and is the best available. You’ll find that this portable power station delivers 500W of power with 1000W peak output. It’ll run your campsite for hours on end before the battery runs out, but the included 100W solar panel will help recharge throughout the day for a true off-grid experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

For other battery-powered deals, you’ll want to check out the Greenworks 12-inch Electric Chainsaw that’s on sale for $150. That’s a 25% discount from its normal going rate, making now a great time to pick it up. You’ll be able to sidestep gas and oil here, which not only makes it greener for the environment but also helps keep extra money in your pocket while cutting down on excess noise.

More on RYOBI’s Zero Turn Mower:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.5 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

