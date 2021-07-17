Minimalist Skagen timepieces from $50: RIIS, Aaren Recycled, SIGNATUR, more up to 45% off

Amazon is offering the Skagen RIIS Minimalist Watch for $62.50 shipped. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This Skagen timepiece features a vibrant blue dial that’s bound to turn some heads. Another eye-catching feature includes a minimalist style that’s allows it to be easily paired with just about any outfit. The case is comprised of stainless steel, spans 40mm, and is strapped onto your wrist with a black leather band. An IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating paves the way for withstanding a wide variety of accidents. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Skagen timepieces and sale and priced as low as $50.

More Skagen timepieces on sale:

And if you’d prefer something smart, check out Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) for $300. If you go that route, you may want to also pick up Spigen’s Apple Watch Charging Stand at $11. Once you’ve ordered your next timepiece, why not spruce up your home with this 3-piece Amazon Basics Gliding Patio Set at $217 or with a mid-century modern sofa for $215?

Skagen RIIS Minimalist Watch features:

The Skagen RIIS aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

