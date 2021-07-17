Walker Edison’s X Leg L-shaped Glass Desk hits $80, more from $35 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Wright Modern X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk for $79.96 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If you’ve been in need of a new desk, it may be time to take the plunge. This Walker Edison offering boasts a glass surface and is ready to accommodate multiple monitors. Once assembled the dimensions will span roughly 28.3 x 51 x 20 inches, leaving most with plenty of space. And if you’d like to expand things a bit more, two of these can be joined together for more room. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more desks priced as low as $35.

More desks on sale:

Complement today’s desk purchase with Govee Flow Pro at $56 alongside many other deals from $11. Other markdowns you may be interested in range from eero 6 at $181, this Lenovo 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook for $219, and HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset at $20.

Walker Edison Wright Modern X Glass Desk features:

Dimensions: 28.25” H x 51” L x 20” L

2 side surfaces support up to 50 Ibs. each and corner top surface supports up to 20 Ibs.

Join 2 desks to accommodate multiple monitors and create an optimal gaming space

Desk top made with tempered safety glass

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

