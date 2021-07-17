FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Walker Edison’s X Leg L-shaped Glass Desk hits $80, more from $35 (Up to 50% off)

-
50% off From $35

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Wright Modern X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk for $79.96 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If you’ve been in need of a new desk, it may be time to take the plunge. This Walker Edison offering boasts a glass surface and is ready to accommodate multiple monitors. Once assembled the dimensions will span roughly 28.3 x 51 x 20 inches, leaving most with plenty of space. And if you’d like to expand things a bit more, two of these can be joined together for more room. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more desks priced as low as $35.

More desks on sale:

Complement today’s desk purchase with Govee Flow Pro at $56 alongside many other deals from $11. Other markdowns you may be interested in range from eero 6 at $181, this Lenovo 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook for $219, and HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset at $20.

Walker Edison Wright Modern X Glass Desk features:

  • Dimensions: 28.25” H x 51” L x 20” L
  • 2 side surfaces support up to 50 Ibs. each and corner top surface supports up to 20 Ibs.
  • Join 2 desks to accommodate multiple monitors and create an optimal gaming space
  • Desk top made with tempered safety glass
  • Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

Minimalist Skagen timepieces from $50: RIIS, Aaren Recy...
Score your next multi-tool or pocket knife from $8 Pri...
Jump + splash around with Sunny & Fun inflatable w...
Govee Flow Pro plunges to $56, 1,000-lumen rechargeable...
First Alert’s $12.50 smoke alarm ships with a 10-...
iClever’s multi-device Bluetooth keyboard falls t...
Make your own tortillas at home with this $10 aluminum ...
Expand your smart home with this Wi-Fi dimmer 3-way swi...
