FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score iPhone 11 for just $420 by bringing your number to Cricket Wireless

-
AppleiPhoneCricket Wireless
Reg. $699 $420

Cricket Wireless is currently offering the Apple iPhone 11 for $299.99 shipped. You’ll need to bring an existing over from another carrier and activate the handset on a $60 plan for the first two months, which can then be dropped to a more affordable option afterwards. While you’d normally pay $699, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while also dropping the price to the lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, we just tracked a refurbished model for $460.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use some of your savings to grab one of Apple’s official iPhone 11 silicone cases for $23. This will complete the package on your new handset with a premium look and feel. It is lined with a soft microfiber material that pairs with a grippy silicone on the outside.

Then be sure to head on over to our Apple guide for even more discounts this weekend. Both of Apple’s flagship earbuds and headphones are on sale, with AirPods Pro dropping to $190 alongside a notable $100 discount on AirPods Max.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

iPhone

Cricket Wireless

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Grab AirPods Pro while they’re down to the second...
Apple’s AirPods Max fall to new all-time low at $...
Apple’s latest $10 or less weekend movie sale has...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is finally more affordabl...
Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at new all-time low o...
Score the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at an...
Apple’s TV show box set sale is joined by Shark Week ...
Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac can now be yours with up ...
Show More Comments

Related

Second-best

Grab AirPods Pro while they’re down to the second-best price of the year at $190

$190 Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More
$350 off

Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime shipped (Up to $350 off)

$770+ Learn More
Save $70

Epson Expression Inkjet Printer/Scanner with AirPrint sees rare discount $230 (Save $70)

$230 Learn More
Amazon lows

Belkin’s new MagSafe Chargers have dropped to Amazon all-time lows starting at $25

From $25 Learn More
Review

Volonic Valet 3 review: A high-end, designer iPhone and AirPods FreePower charging system with a price to match

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More
$30 off

JBL’s Tune 750 wireless headphones pack 30-hours of ANC listening at low of $100

$100 Learn More