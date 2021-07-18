Score iPhone 11 for just $420 by bringing your number to Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless is currently offering the Apple iPhone 11 for $299.99 shipped. You’ll need to bring an existing over from another carrier and activate the handset on a $60 plan for the first two months, which can then be dropped to a more affordable option afterwards. While you’d normally pay $699, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while also dropping the price to the lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, we just tracked a refurbished model for $460.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual camera array around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use some of your savings to grab one of Apple’s official iPhone 11 silicone cases for $23. This will complete the package on your new handset with a premium look and feel. It is lined with a soft microfiber material that pairs with a grippy silicone on the outside.

Then be sure to head on over to our Apple guide for even more discounts this weekend. Both of Apple’s flagship earbuds and headphones are on sale, with AirPods Pro dropping to $190 alongside a notable $100 discount on AirPods Max.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day.

