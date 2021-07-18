FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take up to 81% off these best-selling Kindle eBooks from $1, FREE for Prime members

-
AmazonKindleGold Box
89% off From $1

Today only, as apart of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide array of best-selling Kindle eBooks from $0.99. There are a myriad of exciting titles included here, and our favorite of the bunch is Isabel Allende’s A Long Petal of the Sea for $2.99. Hardcover and other bound versions of this novel start at $13.50, but today you can score this permanent addition to your collection for 81% off. From the best-selling author of La Casa de los Espiritus, A Long Petal of the Sea tracks the lives of an unlikely family escaping, exploring, and subsequently returning to a civil war-torn Spain. Put simply as a “masterful work of historical fiction about hope, exile, and belonging,” this classic novel has garnered 4.4/5 star ratings from over 6,500 readers. And you can find the rest of today’s Kindle eBook deals below.

More notable Kindle eBook deals:

Once you’re done kicking back with some of these best-selling summer reads, we’re also tracking some great savings on the new Roku Express 4K+ for just $30. Packing AirPlay 2, a new dedicated Apple TV+ button, and 4K streaming on all the established favorites, this latest iteration from Roku is only $1 shy of the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

More on A Long Petal of the Sea:

n the late 1930s, civil war grips Spain. When General Franco and his Fascists succeed in overthrowing the government, hundreds of thousands are forced to flee in a treacherous journey over the mountains to the French border. Among them is Roser, a pregnant young widow, who finds her life intertwined with that of Victor Dalmau, an army doctor and the brother of her deceased love. In order to survive, the two must unite in a marriage neither of them desires.

