Roku Express 4K+ with new remote and Apple TV+ button drops to $30 (Save 25%), more

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $29.99 shipped. As still one of the first discounts on the recently-released streamer, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings while coming within $1 of the all-time low. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Roku Streambar for $99 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving $31 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen since back in January where it went for $2 less. Roku Streambar packs much of the same 4K play back, as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support as above, but arrives with the added perk of also doubling as a sound bar. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Then if you’re looking for some additional home theater upgrades, don’t forget that these Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TVs are on sale for the very first time following $100 price cuts. Or just give all of the discounts in our dedicated guide a closer look instead.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

