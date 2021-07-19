Secure your home with ANNKE’s PoE security cameras + NVRs priced from $43, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Smart Home Brand Store US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of ANNKE Home Security Cameras priced from $43 shipped. Our favorite is the 8-Channel Power Over Ethernet Security System with Four Cameras + 2TB HDD at $307.19. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This kit ships with four PoE cameras that capture “crystal-clear 5MP Super HD images” and offer up to 100-foot night vision at 20FPS in full color, allowing you to know exactly what’s going on at home whether it’s light or dark. The NVR includes a 2TB HDD to store recordings on, and it even offers support for up to 6MP cameras on its eight channels so you can upgrade in the future. You’ll be able to monitor the camera feeds from a computer, phone, or tablet since it’s connected to the internet. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the rest of the ANNKE sale here.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $36 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $34, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

Further expand your home’s security by adding these battery-powered smoke detectors in various rooms. Since they run off batteries, you’ll not have to worry about wiring them into an existing system. Designed to last for 10 years before being replaced, it’s a worthwhile investment at just $12.50 each.

More on the ANNKE 8-Ch. PoE Camera Kit:

The PoE security IP camera, with OmniVision sensor and EXIR 2.0 tech, captures crystal-clear 5MP Super HD images & 100 ft night vision at 20 fps. The camera provides color night vision images in super low-light conditions. 120 dB WDR & 3D DNR help shoot crisp images without noise in all light conditions.

H.265+ video format enables the Ethernet security camera system to deliver faster and smoother videos. The PoE camera system is compatible with third-party software. The 6MP NVR supports up to 6MP IP cameras for sharper footages.

Connect the PoE turret security camera to NVR with a network cable for both data & power transmission, no messy cabling. The noise-reduction microphone records clear sound to enhance security coverage with a greater ability to detect & interpret events.

