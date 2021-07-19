FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Camp Chef Smoke Vault vertical smoker upgrades your BBQ setup at $142

Reg. $249 $142

Amazon is offering the Camp Chef Smoke Vault Vertical Smoker for $141.83 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally up to $249, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Delivering two cooking grids and a jerky rack, this smoker is ready to handle anything you throw at it with enough room to feed the entire family. There’s a thermometer on the door that reads 50- to 550-degrees so you can dial in the exact temperature you want to smoke at. Plus, with three adjustable damper valves you can choose how much smoke stays inside the box versus how much escapes. Plus, it features a matchless “snap” ignition so you can light the fire easily. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few weeks ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $32. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

If you’re planning a backyard BBQ with today’s lead deal, don’t forget the tunes. Earlier today, Blair spotted the Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker at a 2021 low of $22. Delivering IPX5 water-resistance and a runtime of up to 14 hours on a single charge, this speaker is ready to take your backyard parties to the next level.

More on the Camp Chef Smoke Vault:

  • Includes two cooking grids and one Jerky Rack
  • Three adjustable damper valves; one on top and one on each side
  • Easy to read door thermometer from 50 to 550 degrees

