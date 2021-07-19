Feed the whole fam with Chefman’s 8-qt. XL TurboFry Air Fryer at $80 (Reg. up to $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Chefman XL TurboFry Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model currently fetches $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. The family-sized air fryer is a great way to bring that golden crispy texture to dinner without all of the unhealthy oil. The 1700-watt heating system is joined by adjustable temperature settings, a 60-minute timer, touch screen control, and a handy LED shake reminder alongside the stainless steel exterior. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the 8-quart capacity? Score a $50 Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven or this $48 Chefman TurboFry 2-quart model instead. You’re dropping your capacity down quite a bit with these models, but that might be a worthy trade off for some folks considering the price difference here. Both options carry solid 4+ star ratings from as many as 18,000 Amazon customers.

We also just spotted a series of Dash kitchenware deals you can browse through right here from $11 and with up to 52% in savings. Then check out this deal on the Presto Rapid Cold Brew Maker and this Amazon all-time low on Rubbermaid’s oven-safe glass storage set before you dive into the rest of your home goods deals.

More on the Chefman XL TurboFry Air Fryer:

Enjoy all of the fried foods you love, with little to no oil at all! The Chefman 8 Quart TurboFry Air Fryer with Square Stainless Steel design allows you to fry like a pro right in your kitchen. With this airfryer, delicious and healthy eating is finally possible, with no mess from fried oil and less fat in your meals. The XL, family-sized capacity and nonstick basket give you the ability to cook enough for a crowd without taking up too much room on your countertop. Skip the microwave, reheat leftovers to perfection in your Chefman air fryer to bring back that crunchy, fried flavor days later.

