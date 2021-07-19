FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elgato’s popular 17-inch professional ring light sees rare discount to $160 low (20% off)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsElgato
Save $40 $160

Amazon is offering the Elgato 17-inch Ring Light for $159.99 shipped. Down from $200, this had recently seen its first discount to $175, with today’s final $15 push marking a new all-time low at 20% off. Meant for everything from professional photoshoots to content creation, this high-powered ring light is backed by flicker-free LEDs with four layers of diffusion for soft, clean lighting. It’s ready to generate any scene with a wide array of warm and cool white color options, and adjustable brightness up to 2,5000-lumens. Plus, you can activate the light from your smartphone, or via Siri for hands-free editing. Over 2,900 creatives have left it an average 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our takeaway. Head below for more options.

Don’t quite need the best of the best? How about Sensyne’s #1 best-selling lighting kit for $32.50? Just clip the on-page coupon, and you’re set. This 10-inch ring light comes equipped with a 50-inch extendable tripod stand, three color and 10 brightness levels, and a wireless shutter. Sure, it won’t offer as much range as our lead deal, but for bringing some extra clarity to your Zoom calls or streams, it’s a rock-solid option with over 35,000 4.6/5 star ratings.

While you’re here, be sure to check out the deal we found on Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 USB microphone too. This crystal-clear cardioid condenser mic is perfect for streaming and podcasts, or other creative endeavors, so it makes a perfect pairing for our ring light. Plus, it’s down to the lowest price of the year at $30 off.

More on Elgato’s 17-inch Ring Light:

  • Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android
  • 2500-lumen output and completely dimmable
  • 2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white
  • Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video
  • Edge-lit architecture with multi-layer diffusion provides even illumination that’s easy on the eyes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Elgato

About the Author

Save $800 on Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Surface Book 2...
Upgrade your smart home with a 3-way Wi-Fi smart switch...
Gigabyte’s AERO 15 4K OLED packs an 8-core i7 + R...
Run Windows on your Mac for a year with Parallels Deskt...
ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethe...
POWERTEC Ultimate Doweling Jig Kit upgrades your woodwo...
Dell’s Black Friday in July sale takes up to 30% ...
Apex Legends Emergence launches August 3 with new legen...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Save $800 on Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 512GB at a new Amazon low

Learn More