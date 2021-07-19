Elgato’s popular 17-inch professional ring light sees rare discount to $160 low (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Elgato 17-inch Ring Light for $159.99 shipped. Down from $200, this had recently seen its first discount to $175, with today’s final $15 push marking a new all-time low at 20% off. Meant for everything from professional photoshoots to content creation, this high-powered ring light is backed by flicker-free LEDs with four layers of diffusion for soft, clean lighting. It’s ready to generate any scene with a wide array of warm and cool white color options, and adjustable brightness up to 2,5000-lumens. Plus, you can activate the light from your smartphone, or via Siri for hands-free editing. Over 2,900 creatives have left it an average 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our takeaway. Head below for more options.

Don’t quite need the best of the best? How about Sensyne’s #1 best-selling lighting kit for $32.50? Just clip the on-page coupon, and you’re set. This 10-inch ring light comes equipped with a 50-inch extendable tripod stand, three color and 10 brightness levels, and a wireless shutter. Sure, it won’t offer as much range as our lead deal, but for bringing some extra clarity to your Zoom calls or streams, it’s a rock-solid option with over 35,000 4.6/5 star ratings.

While you’re here, be sure to check out the deal we found on Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 USB microphone too. This crystal-clear cardioid condenser mic is perfect for streaming and podcasts, or other creative endeavors, so it makes a perfect pairing for our ring light. Plus, it’s down to the lowest price of the year at $30 off.

More on Elgato’s 17-inch Ring Light:

Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

2500-lumen output and completely dimmable

2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white

Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video

Edge-lit architecture with multi-layer diffusion provides even illumination that’s easy on the eyes

