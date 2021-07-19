FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gigabyte’s AERO 15 4K OLED packs an 8-core i7 + RTX 3080 at $2,449 shipped (Save $550)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED 2.3GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,449 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $2,999 and third-parties at Amazon have it listed for $2,859. Today’s deal is the first price drop that we’ve tracked on the new 11th Generation Intel models and is the best available. Featuring an 8-core 16-thread i7 processor and the RTX 3080 graphics card, you’ll find more than enough power here to play just about any game you can throw at it. While the display doesn’t feature a high refresh rate, you’ll find the 4K OLED panel to be gorgeous for both gaming and content creation. Ratings are thin here since it’s a brand-new laptop, but the previous-generation was well-reviewed overall.

On a tighter budget? The ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop is a great alternative. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, there’s no 11th Gen i7, 4K OLED display, or RTX 3080, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Today, the PC gaming deals are far from scarce. You’ll find the Elgato Ring Light on sale for $160, up to 25% off Razer peripherals, the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus at $100, SteelSeries Arctis Pro and GameDAC down to $200, and even the Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone now $130.

More on the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED:

The all-new AERO 15 OLED creator laptop has a performance upgrade with the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. The elegant and powerful design is paired with an unparalleled 4K HDR visual experience, bringing users a faster, smoother, and more immersive creative journey. Workflow moves with speed and ease with the desktop-caliber creativity in the AERO creator laptop. Thanks to the Thunderbolt 4 port, the AERO series now supports fast data transfers and up to 4K video output all in one port. Plus the next-gen PCIe Gen4 storage lets you read, write, preview and drag files more efficiently. Turn your inspiration into a reality anywhere, anytime, at home or on the go.

