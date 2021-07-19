Take up to 52% off JBL’s LIVE 650 ANC wireless headphones at low of $96.50

Amazon is offering JBL’s LIVE 650 Bluetooth Wireless ANC Headphones for $96.45 shipped. Usually fetching $200, though recently down to around $130, you can save up to $103.50 today and mark a new Amazon all-time low. These wireless cans feature 40mm drivers with active noise cancellation for rich, vibrant sound that isn’t bogged down by noisy niehgbors or busy areas. They come with built-in Alexa, so you can make calls, start or change playlists, check the weather, and more with just a few voice commands. Plus, you’ll get up to 30-hours of Bluetooth or 20-hours of Bluetooth ANC playback per charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

If you don’t mind bringing the battery life down a smidge, you can save even more with Wyze’s ANC headphones for $70. They employ a simple noise cancellation feature up to 40dB, with hands-free Alexa and up to 20-hours of continuous playback. Plus, Wyze’s headphones can connect to two devices simultaneously, for easy switching between work and pleasure, or whatever you fancy. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 1,200 reviews.

Just a few dollars more will score you the slightly upgraded TUNE 750 wireless ANC headphones from JBL. These headphones also pack up to 30-hours of battery life, with 40mm drivers and JBL’s iconic noise cancellation. But if you’d rather branch out a bit before committing, our headphones guide is always a good place to start exploring.

JBL LIVE 650BTNC Heapdhones feature:

JBL SIGNATURE SOUND: 40mm drivers deliver the JBL sound signature that can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.

AMAZON ALEXA: Play your favorite playlist, text your friend, check the weather and much more by simply tapping the ear cup to activate Amazon Alexa. Use the all-new JBL App to easily set your voice assistant.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING: Keep the noise away and stay focused on the music with Active Noise Cancelling.

HANDS-FREE CALLS: Stay in touch with your world by managing calls with the buttons on the ear-cup. When the battery is flat, just plug-in the audio cable and continue listening and chatting.

