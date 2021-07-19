FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kindle lineup comes within $5 of Prime Day: Paperwhite from $85, more starting at $60

For the first time since Prime Day, Amazon is now discounting a selection of its Kindle eReaders, dropping prices to within $5 of the all-time lows set over the 2-day shopping event earlier this summer. Headlining is the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB for $104.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks the second-best price to date. Opting for the ad-supported model drops the price to $84.99, down from $130 to save you 35%. While not the flagship Oasis, Kindle Paperwhite still arrives to deliver a compelling reading experience this summer complete with a glare-free 300 ppl display that makes it easy to read just about anywhere, even in direct sunlight. Its built-in battery goes weeks on a single charge and added IPX8 splash-resistance ensures that reading in the tub or poolside won’t be a problem, either. Plus with 8GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of room for books, comics, and more. Over 114,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Before you check out all of the other Kindle discounts today, be sure to go swing by our coverage that breakdowns the pros and cons of each model. Whether you’re just looking to decide if the higher-end features are worth it or want to figure out which one offers the best bang for your buck overall, our coverage right here is worth a look.

Other notable Kindle deals:

But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in this week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Our thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, with a sleek, modern design so you can read comfortably for hours. Features our signature 300 ppi, glare-free Paperwhite display, laser-quality text, and twice the storage of the previous generation. Plus a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

