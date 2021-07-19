FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s International Space Station drops to $57, more sets from $16 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Ideas International Space Station for $56.99 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer saves you nearly 20%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. This 864-piece creation brings the International Space Station to your collection and measures over 12-inches long as well as 7-inches tall. On top of some microfigure astronauts and a brick-built version of the space shuttle, a stand with plaque round out the notable features to make this a great display piece for LEGO fans and NASA enthusiasts alike. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals:

But then don’t forget to go check out the massive new UCS Republic Gunship. Star Wars fans like myself have been waiting on this one to launch for over a year now, and the day has finally come to get a look at the nearly 3,300-piece model arriving next month. And speaking of the latest creations from a galaxy far, far away, go check out the review we just published on the 2,300-piece R2-D2 set.

LEGO Ideas International Space Station features:

Build and display this spectacular LEGO Ideas 21321 ISS (International Space Station). Packed with authentic ISS details, including a posable Canadarm2 and 2 rotating joints that coincide with 8 adjustable solar panels, this 864-piece set is a wonderful gift idea for space enthusiasts, adult LEGO fans or any experienced builder. This awesome LEGO spaceship model comes with a display stand, a buildable mini NASA space shuttle and 3 mini cargo spacecrafts, plus 2 astronaut microfigures to create a striking centerpiece in any room.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Bro Thor’s New Asgard: $29.99 | releases August 1
Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1 
Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1 
Star Wars Bad Batch Shuttle: $99.99 | releases August 1
Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1 
Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1 
Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1 

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1
Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1
Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1 
Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

