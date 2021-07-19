Lume Cube 2.0 portable lighting kit includes everything you need for OTG filming at $100

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Lume Cube 2.0 Portable Lighting Kit Plus for $99.95 shipped. With a list price of $200, a going rate of $167 at Best Buy right now, and a much smaller kit fetching $90 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best that we’ve tracked for such a large bundle. Included with this kit, you’ll find a Lume Cube 2.0, a light stand adapter, eight color gels, multiple diffusers, and much more. It delivers everything you need for an on-the-go lighting experience and the Lume Cube 2.0 lasts for up to 90 minutes on a single charge at full brightness, though a USB-C cable can be used to top off while on set. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

While not quite as robust, the Aputure Amaran MC RGBWW Mini On Camera Video Light is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It ships to your door for $90 at Amazon, saving $10 over the Lume Cube above. This kit lets you dial in the light temperature or color through built-in settings, which can be nice depending on what your needs are. However, it’s not waterproof like the Lume Cube, so if it starts to rain, you’ll need to head indoors or stop using the light.

Use either light above with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G or the iPhone 11 and capture some stunning shots on summer vacation. The OnePlus is on sale for $280 right now, which makes it a budget-focused purchase. For the iPhone, you’ll be set back $420 and have to port your phone number to Cricket, so do keep that in mind.

More on the Lume Cube 2.0:

This Lume Cube 2.0 Portable Lighting Kit PLUS includes the Lume Cube 2.0 in black, plus a light stand adapter and additional light modification and control accessories. The Lume Cube 2.0 is a fixture with 5600K color temperature output that is dimmable from 750 lux to 0. The light is suitable for use as either a video light or a still photo strobe. It features an 80° beam angle, and the output has a CRI rating of 95 for excellent color rendition. It incorporates a rechargeable battery that lasts 90 minutes at full brightness.

