Makers of the popular Magic Bullet blender set to launch new air fryer later this month

Today, we are taking a look at the new Magic Bullet Air Fryer. NutriBullet — the company responsible for those personal-sized blenders and the popular Magic Bullet — is coming out with its first cooking appliance later this month. Well known for its blender products, the company is now ready to step into the countertop cooker category with its new Magic BulletAir Fryer. Set for release on July 27, we are already seeing listings pop up for the mini air fryer, and you can get even more details down below.

Magic Bullet Air Fryer

The Magic Bullet Air Fryer joins the popular Magic Bullet Blender later this month as the company’s first foray into the air-based frying space. NutriBullet is aiming its new Magic Bullet Air Fryer at “households with a premium on counter space,” with compact design and a 2.5-quart capacity “that cooks just the right amount for 1-2 people.” It is also apparently perfect for “apartment living and dorm life,” yielding roughly three servings of “air-fried snacks” and side dishes in one go.

From there, you can expect the most important features an air fryer like this needs, including the ability to cook just about anything you want air fried, a built-in 60-minute timer that actives auto shut-off mode, so nothing ever gets burned, and more. You’ll also find adjustable temperature settings to support a wide range of recipes from 180 to 400 degrees.

The Magic Bullet Air Fryer is capable to preparing some of your favorite fried foods quickly and without the added calories that come with oil used in deep frying. The 2.5 qt. air fryer is compact but also large enough to make up to three servings of your favorite fried foods at one time. Enjoy crisp and tasty air-fried entrees or snacks with the Magic Bullet Air Fryer today.

The new Magic Bullet Air Fryer is set for release on July 27. It ships with the 1300-watt base, a 2.5-quart air fry pot, the scripting tray, and a recipe guide with a $59.99 MSRP. However, the pre-order listings at Home Depot and Walmart have it going up for sale at $49.99.

Well, if the ratings on the Magic Bullet blender are any indication, the new Magic Bullet Air Fryer will soon shoot to the top of the Amazon best-seller lists. While there’s nothing overly special about the design — it carries more or less the same feature set as all of the air fryers already out there — we can see this model becoming quite popular, and especially so if it goes on sale like some of the brand’s other gear does on a somewhat regular basis.

