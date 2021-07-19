Men’s and Women’s Health magazines now just $4.50 per year (Reg. $8+ ea.), more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DiscountMags has now kicked off a new “Hot Titles This Week” sale with some particularly notable offers on Mens’ And Women’s Health magazines, among others. You can now score either of the popular health and lifestyle titles for $4.50 each with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your sub so you can extend it at a discount with one of our deals (much like this one). All of the titles in your cart at any given time can be sent to any address with an optional gift note as well. Head below for more details. 

Regularly as much as $18 per year each, Men’s and Women’s Health sell for $9 and $8 respectively at Amazon with today’s offers being the lowest we can find by a long-shot. Today’s offers are a great way to land these health and fitness titles on your coffee table for the rest of summer and beyond at a major discount. 

Men’s Health brings “advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships,” much like Women’s Health. More details below. 

Browse through the rest of today’s sale right here for deals on Astronomy magazine and Cook’s Illustrated. Then go score your Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies and browse through our July 2021 summer reading list. You’ll also want to take a look at our media guide for additional deals on movies and TV shows for your permanent collection. 

More on Women’s Health Magazine:

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Product recommendations from experienced editors and fresh voices. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Inspirational content for the modern woman. Thoroughly researched insightful reporting on food, fitness, and fashion.

