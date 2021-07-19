PicassoTiles 60-pc. Magnet Building Set starts from $21.50 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $34+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KickBot (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 60-piece PicassoTiles Magnet Building Construction Set for $23.99 or $21.59 with free shipping for Prime members after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $34 or so, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Perfect for upcoming birthday gifts or to keep the kids active and thinking, this STEAM-focused kit supports a wide range of builds including just about anything they can think up. Children can “acquire strong sense of color, geometrical shapes including 3D forms numbers counts, magnetic polarities & architectural design at early age.” Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 customers at Amazon where it is a #1 best-seller. More details below.

More on the PicassoTiles Magnet Building Construction Set:

DREAM BIG & BUILD BIG – No limitations, scalable to build as big as desired by adding more pieces to create the master piece. PicassoTiles in colossal styles.

LEARNING BY PLAYING – Never too early to start developing kids creativity. Children can acquire strong sense of color, geometrical shapes including 3D forms numbers counts, magnetic polarities & architectural design at early age.

BONDING BY PLAYING – Entertaining for single or multiple parties and feel the sense of achievement together. Suitable for all ages (3+ and up) by one party of in groups a great way to spend quality time with the family and love ones.

