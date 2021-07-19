POWERTEC Ultimate Doweling Jig Kit upgrades your woodworking kit at $40.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the POWERTEC Ultimate Doweling Jig Kit (71397) for $40.70 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This is a must-have for any woodworker and includes all three POWERTEC jigs for dowling. You’ll not only get the jigs, but also the related drill bits, stop collars, instructions, and hardshell carrying case. It lets you drill 1/4-, 3/8-, or 1/2-inch dowels in a variety of woods, allowing you to branch out and try new joinery methods if you’re tired of using standard screws and nails. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

You’ll find that 3/8-inch dowels is likely the most used size you’ll have since it’ll join 1/2-inch and larger material. This 100 pack of dowels is just $9 on Amazon and carries a stellar 4.7/5 star rating from well over 1,000 happy woodworkers. 100 is plenty for you to keep on hand while testing out and seeing how well the doweling jig works for you.

For other DIY tool deals, you’ll want to give our new guide a look. We’re updating it constantly with new discounts that we find from around the web, so it’s a place you should check frequently. One of the most recent discounts that we’ve found is CRAFTSMAN’s 6-gallon air compressor that includes two nailers and a stapler for $199. It’s currently $80 off and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

More on the POWERTEC Ultimate Doweling Jig Kit:

INCLUDES: This premium doweling jig kit contains all three POWERTEC jigs, with the interrelated cobalt drill bits, stop collars, step-by-step instructions, and a hardshell carrying case (see product description for exact details)

FUNCTION: A cost effective and all-in-one set of premium doweling jigs that help produce high quality dowel joints in significantly less time – makes drilling and hole centering much easier

PREMIUM DESIGN: Featuring 3/16” thick acrylic faces, hardened steel drill guides, and premium cobalt drill bits, this kit was designed for consistent results and long-term durability

