FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 2019 21.5-inch 4K iMac upgrades your setup at a low of $549 off

-
AppleBest BuyBest Mac Deals
$549 off $950

Best Buy is offering the 2019 Apple 21.5-inch 4K iMac 3.0GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $949.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,499 and today’s deal falls $149 below Amazon’s all-time low, marking the best price that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 21.5-inch 4K built-in display, there’s more than enough screen real estate for your workflow here. With a 6-core i5 and the AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, you’ll enjoy a powerful setup to handle just about anything you throw at it. Around back, there’s Gigabit Ethernet, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A hookups, and even an SD/3.5mm headphone jack for ample I/O.

While the 21.5-inch iMac has ample I/O, you’ll find that Satechi’s USB-C hub bolsters that even more. It uses a single USB-C port and then delivers USB-C, three USB-A, and even SD/microSD to the front of your computer. It clamps onto the bottom of your iMac, making all of this I/O super simple to access. This is something that every iMac owner should have as it honestly just makes the computer much easier to use. It’s just $50, making it a must to pick up with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Be sure to check out our Apple guide for other great ways to save. For instance, Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is currently on sale at new lows from $800. While there’s no fan in this laptop, it’s still ultra-powerful and handles anything you throw at it with ease.

More on the 21.5-inch iMac:

Apple weds high-res 4K visuals into its sleek 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display. In addition to its 4096 x 2304 screen resolution, its display offers 1 billion colors at 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 4K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space by utilizing red-green phosphor LEDs that uniformly represent red, green, and blue. And with more available colors, images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Apple’s $5 action and adventure movie sale is pac...
Save $199 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a ...
Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro delivers a Liquid R...
Apple’s AirPods Max deliver unmatched ANC, Spatia...
Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini...
Save up to $110 on Apple’s latest iPad Air models...
Score iPhone 11 for just $420 by bringing your number t...
Grab AirPods Pro while they’re down to the second...
Show More Comments

Related

Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event starting today through June 22

Learn More

WORX $62 electric string trimmer ditches gas + oil for yard chores, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $22 (Save 35%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Chronos Principle, PDF Reader Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More