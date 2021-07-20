Apple’s 2019 21.5-inch 4K iMac upgrades your setup at a low of $549 off

Best Buy is offering the 2019 Apple 21.5-inch 4K iMac 3.0GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $949.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,499 and today’s deal falls $149 below Amazon’s all-time low, marking the best price that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 21.5-inch 4K built-in display, there’s more than enough screen real estate for your workflow here. With a 6-core i5 and the AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, you’ll enjoy a powerful setup to handle just about anything you throw at it. Around back, there’s Gigabit Ethernet, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A hookups, and even an SD/3.5mm headphone jack for ample I/O.

While the 21.5-inch iMac has ample I/O, you’ll find that Satechi’s USB-C hub bolsters that even more. It uses a single USB-C port and then delivers USB-C, three USB-A, and even SD/microSD to the front of your computer. It clamps onto the bottom of your iMac, making all of this I/O super simple to access. This is something that every iMac owner should have as it honestly just makes the computer much easier to use. It’s just $50, making it a must to pick up with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Be sure to check out our Apple guide for other great ways to save. For instance, Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is currently on sale at new lows from $800. While there’s no fan in this laptop, it’s still ultra-powerful and handles anything you throw at it with ease.

More on the 21.5-inch iMac:

Apple weds high-res 4K visuals into its sleek 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display. In addition to its 4096 x 2304 screen resolution, its display offers 1 billion colors at 500 nits of brightness. The Retina 4K display also features the wider P3 color gamut, which provides a larger color space by utilizing red-green phosphor LEDs that uniformly represent red, green, and blue. And with more available colors, images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!