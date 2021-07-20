FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s $5 action and adventure movie sale is packed with fan-favorites + $1 rental

-
AppleMedia
Save now From $1

Coutesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of $5 action and adventure flicks including quite a few fan-favorites and critically-acclaimed films. From more intense movies like Django Unchained and Kill Bill to movie night viewings of How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda for the kids, there’s something for everyone. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new $5 action flick sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $5 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $10 to $15 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Vault. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Freddie Highmore, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Sam Riley.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s 2019 21.5-inch 4K iMac upgrades your setu...
Save $199 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a ...
Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro delivers a Liquid R...
Apple’s AirPods Max deliver unmatched ANC, Spatia...
Men’s and Women’s Health magazines now just...
Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini...
Save up to $110 on Apple’s latest iPad Air models...
Score iPhone 11 for just $420 by bringing your number t...
Show More Comments

Related

$10 or less

Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster sale, more starting at $1

From $1 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also features fan-favorite collections from $15

$8 or less Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest $10 or less weekend movie sale has Space Jam, Iron Giant, LEGO, more

$10 or less Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s TV show box set sale is joined by Shark Week specials starting at $3

From $3 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

Learn More
$549 off

Apple’s 2019 21.5-inch 4K iMac upgrades your setup at a low of $549 off

$950 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $22 (Save 35%), more

From $6 Learn More