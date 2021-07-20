Apple’s $5 action and adventure movie sale is packed with fan-favorites + $1 rental

Coutesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of $5 action and adventure flicks including quite a few fan-favorites and critically-acclaimed films. From more intense movies like Django Unchained and Kill Bill to movie night viewings of How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda for the kids, there’s something for everyone. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new $5 action flick sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $5 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $10 to $15 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Vault. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure flick starring Freddie Highmore, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Sam Riley.

