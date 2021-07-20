FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Chronos Principle, PDF Reader Pro, more

It is now time to gather up all of Tuesday’s best game and app deals into one convenient collection for you. Just make sure you take a quick peek at this morning’s Apple hardware offers as well including the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, the new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, and the AirPods Max. Then come right back here for apps deals on The Chronos Principle, Tiny Calendar Pro, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, PDF Reader Pro Edition, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: FiveNotes: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $41, Star Wars Squadrons $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: iColorama: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FiLMiC Firstlight – Photo App: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $3 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on The Chronos Principle:

The Chronos Principle is a breathtaking journey through a series of intricate puzzles that explore the concept of time manipulation. Immerse yourself in a serene atmosphere and enjoy this mind-bending experience. 77 handcrafted puzzles, A calm and relaxing atmosphere, Time travel and various other mechanics, Supports both light and dark mode,Cloud saving.

